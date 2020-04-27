Erie School District plans to demolish Roosevelt School Building and sell the plot of land

Erie School District plans to demolish the Roosevelt Middle School building this coming May.

Members of the school district are saying construction will begin at the end of May. The plan is to demolish the building and level out the ground turning it into an open plot of land.

Executive Director of Operations for the Erie School District, Neal Brokman, said the bidding for the open plot of land has begun.

Brokman added that the value of the property will go up to about a quarter of a million dollars once the demolition is complete.

The school district is currently looking for prospective owners, but will continue to maintain the land until the property is sold.

“Once the building is down and it’s a vacant lot again we will maintain it while we still own it, but as far as what we have planned for in the school district, we did not make any plans for use of the open lot of land,” said Brokman.

Members of the school district know the Roosevelt School building has sentimental value to those who attended the school, as well as the people in the neighborhood.

The school district plans to work with contractors to salvage any of the usable material in the building. However, the property has become more of a liability standing vacant for over a decade.

Correction: Roosevelt Middle School. Not Roosevelt Elementary School.