Erie School District prepares for first day of school

Students in Erie’s Public Schools are set to head back to class on Tuesday, leaving the administration to send out a couple of reminders.

First, they’re asking for your students to be enrolled by September 3. Another important reminder is that all students must be caught up on immunization.

If your child is not up to date before the first day of school, they will not be allowed to attend class.

The district is also stressing to parents just how important attendance is.

“We’re trying to address chronic absenteeism,” said Erica Erwin, coordinator of public relations and strategic communications. “That’s designed as 18 or more missed days in a school year and when you think about that, that equates to just two days a month, which can really add up quickly.”

For more information on PA immunization requirements you can visit eriesd.org.