Erie School District presents tentative budget for 2020-2021 school year

Erie School District factoring in the economic status of the country to balance next year’s budget.

The Erie School Board presenting the 2020-2021 budget at tonight’s meeting. At best, the district would end next school year with a $1.3 million deficit. At worst, the school district would face a $9.5 million deficit.

The Erie School District could also receive more than $6.8 million from the Cares Act.

A 2.46% property tax increase is required by the school district for the upcoming school year, an option that Superintendent Brian Polito is looking to take off the table.

“It’s my hope that we’ll bring some options and some more clarity to the board in May. Hopefully, we’ll be able to balance the budget without having the tax increase in place and not cutting any programs in the short term.” Polito said.

Also at tonight’s meeting, the school board voted to terminate the pilot agreement with Villa Maria housing at both locations on West 8th Street and Plum Street. The decision is part of an ongoing initiative with the school district’s financial improvement plan. The Erie School Board is required to determine whether or not properties are still eligible for the pilot agreement.

The properties will become 100% taxable in August.