The board of directors of the City of Erie School District met Wednesday night to discuss several upgrades to facilities and security.

The school board discussed three main policies that will continue to be discussed and adjusted in the coming weeks.

With the school year back in full swing across the City of Erie, the district wasted no time in taking action.

The three main items on the agenda included facility management, a comprehensive improvement plan and security updates.

For one, Metz Culinary Management and Environmental Services pitched themselves to the board, hoping to partner with the Erie School District to help standardize sanitation.

“There’s definitely good ways to do it and then there’s not as good ways. By taking the processes and standardizing them across the board, that just makes it easier for training new employees, as well as if we happen to move somebody from one building to another. There is no new learning that needs to happen,” said Neal Brokman, executive director of operations.

Security has also been a talking point at schools with mass shootings and violence being a concern across the nation.

Brokman added that this is simply the next step of security updates to make everyone safe.

Items discussed include halo devices, which are placed in bathrooms. They detect vape smoke, as well as other noises, in order to help stop problems in private spaces.

Also, Brokman pitched a new radio system that would allow all of the districts to communicate with one another on the same network.

Furthermore, they hope to officially map Erie schools so emergency services know exactly what to expect inside of a building in case of an emergency situation.

“This is just that next step to ensure that we can talk between buildings so that we can get notifications out literally at once with the push of a button so that everybody hears the same message. As well as taking our emergency management plan and putting it online and then giving access to it to some of our first responders so that they know the layouts of the building,” said Brokman.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The board will meet again next week to vote on some of these propositions.