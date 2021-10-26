Erie School District reaches tentative deal on new contract with teachers

The Erie School District and it’s 860 teachers have reached a tentative deal on a new contract.

This coming less than a week after those teachers voted to authorize a strike if needed.

Superintendent Brian Polito confirmed the agreement is for three years with average raises of about 2.7% per year.

The deal also removes athletic coaches from the union contract.

The Erie Education Association has been working without a deal since June.

The agreement still needs to be voted on by the teachers and the Erie School Board.

Polito expects the board to take their vote on November 10th.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists