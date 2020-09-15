It’s time to pay your school taxes if you live in the city of Erie.

City treasurer Cas Kwitowski is reminding city property owners that the Erie School District real estate taxes are now due.

You can pay these taxes online with a credit card or you can mail in a payment by check. Another possible option to pay these taxes is to drop them off at City Hall.

Cash is not being accepted at this time.

If you act now, you can save two percent on your tax bill if paid before September 30th.

Face value is extended until November 30th. If you pay after said time period, you are looking at a ten percent penalty.