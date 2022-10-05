The numbers are in. It’s one of the biggest days of the year for the Erie School District: the presentation of the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) and keystone test results.

The final scores help the district to gauge where they stand and show them where they need to make changes. District officials said the pandemic impacted students and how they scored immensely.

Although, despite test scores remaining lower than desired, students are slowly rebounding from the struggles they’ve faced since 2020. One district representative called it the “Super Bowl” of public school districts when they received the results of the latest PSSAs and keystone exams.

National scores have been falling, presumably as a result of the pandemic, and the Erie School District has seen those same problems.

“We were excited about our participation rate and we were encouraged to see that our test scores have begun to rebound since the pandemic, but our trends very much follow what national trends are. We did see our students lose some ground from prior to the pandemic,” said Karin Ryan, director of educational services.

Despite the rebound, numbers are still extremely low.

If you look at the district’s PSSA scores broken down by school, a majority of students throughout the district are not at least proficient in english, math and science. This applies to students in third through eighth grade.

With the keystone exams, the district averages between 15 to 32 percent of students being at least proficient in the three subjects. Even though numbers are still low, district leaders are optimistic about the future.

“We know that as we’re working hard to implement out newly adopted materials and we’re working to meet the needs of our students, we’re just going to continue to see our students grow academically. Not just on test scores, but across the board developing the academic skills they need to be successful in the 21st century,” Ryan added.

Scores are still very low across the board, but district officials seem confident that the programs they have in place will pay off for the students.