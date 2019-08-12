Erie School District releases statement regarding fire that left five children dead

The Erie School District is offering support and trained counselors for those affected by this fatal fire.

The district released a statement, saying in part, “We are all profoundly saddened to learn of the deaths of five children, including some who attend Erie’s Public Schools, in a tragic fire early Sunday morning.”

They continued,” The Entire EPS family sends our deepest condolences to their families and friends, and stands ready to supports all those affected. We also want to thank the first responders who worked tirelessly that day, embodying true selflessness.”