Erie School District reveals multi-million dollar budget surplus

On Wednesday, the Erie School District welcomed grades six and nine back into the classroom. On Wednesday evening, the district reveals a multi-million dollar budget surplus.

Sixth and ninth grade students started in-person classes for the Erie School District and one parent is happy her son is finally able to have hands-on learning in person after a year of virtual learning.

“He was happy to get back in the classroom and see some of his friends he hasn’t seen in over a year.” said Amanda Hoag.

Wednesday’s Erie School Board meeting not only welcomed good news with students returning to in-person classes, but also about this year’s budget.

“Right now, we are projecting about a $13 million surplus, which is good news for the district.” said Brian Polito, Erie School District Superintendent.

With this good news for this year’s budget, there are a couple of different ways it was achieved.

“Our local tax revenues came in better than anticipated and we budgeted very conservatively because of the economic drop that occurred last year and because we were remote for most of the school year.” Polito said.

With the potential $13 million surplus, the Erie School District already has a plan on how they want to spend it.

“Typically, when we have a surplus of that nature, we would transfer it to a capital projects fund just to help us fund the facilities plan that’s included in our financial recovery plan.” Polito said.

In terms of next year’s budget, Polito says it’s not yet finalized.

“We really can’t make any decisions on the final budget until the state adopts their budget and determines how much additional state subsidy the district will receive next year.” Polito said.