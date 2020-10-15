Erie School District still working on ways to revamp the district’s police force

The Erie School District is still working on ways to revamp the district’s police force.

Superintendent Brian Polito told us that the administration is gathering district police data and statistics on how to reshape police operations.

Those steps include having a district committee review the police operations and have the ACLU make recommendations for student’s safety.

“I expect to have everything off to the ACLU here shortly. My goal is to have a committee up and running in the next two to three weeks,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of the Erie School District.

The school board expects to make changes to the district’s police presence by December.