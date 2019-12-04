Erie School District students get lesson in building trust between community and law enforcement

The Erie School District had a lesson in building trust between the community and law enforcement.

The SPCP, Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships, is the driving force behind this initiative and the group that partnered with the Mayors office to focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Today’s event focused on building trust in the community.

“They’ve been digging deep with the students to find out whats going on in the community and what we can do to build the relationship between police and citizens,” said Ken Nickson, Erie School District.

The SPCP makes rounds to different Erie schools to spread the message.