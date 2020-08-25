Erie School District to distribute over 8,000 Chromebooks to students

Students are one week away from heading back to school.

The Erie School District will soon distribute Chromebooks for students, as most students will be learning remotely.

The school district will distribute over 8,000 Chromebooks. Students in pre-k to 1st grade will be handed iPads. Those in 2nd grade through 12th grade will be given those Chromebooks.

There will be a waiver for parents to sign when picking up the devices. Any family who indicates that they don’t have access to internet will be given a number to call to acquire a hot spot.

All of the devices also have content filters. Each individual school will soon announce to parents when they can pick up their Chromebooks.