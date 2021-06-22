Erie School District to launch more curriculum upgrades to the fine arts program

The Erie School District is launching more curriculum upgrades to the fine arts program by using the total of one million dollars from the 14 million State Rescue Plan.

The funds will help neighborhood schools, including Collegiate Academy, that are focused on art, music, and physical education.

The Dean of Visual and Performing Arts of the District, Dana Gilmore, said that the fine arts equipment is well over 30 years old thus it is outdated.

Gilmore is excited to complete his order of new equipment for his aspiring students since it will be more effective to them.

“Something long overdue. Our students are more than deserving of having this equipment and our teachers. I’m so pleased that we’re able to provide resources to our teachers that can utilize daily in the classrooms and be more effective,” said Dana Gilmore, Dean of Visual Arts and Performing Arts at Erie School District.

Gilmore said that the school began to purchase new equipment and should receive the new purchase later this Summer and throughout the Fall.