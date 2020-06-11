1  of  3
Erie School District to receive $6.7 million in CARES Act funding

The Erie School District will receive more than $6 million in CARES Act Funding.

The one time funds will be used in several different areas next school year. More than $500,000 will go to students in parochial schools in the City of Erie. A big portion of the funding will be used for technology, including one to one devices and hotspots.

$1 million will provide PPE to faculty and staff as students return to the classroom in the fall.

“We really do need some additional guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education because there are decisions like that, students wearing masks, temperature checks of students, those kinds of things we need guidance on so we know what direction we need to go into.” said Neal Brokman, Executive Director of Operations at the Erie School District.

The school board also announcing that the Roosevelt Middle School demolition will come in more than $200,000 below cost.

