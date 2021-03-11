Erie School District to receive more than $70 million part of American Rescue Plan

Big money will soon be heading to the Erie School District. More than $70 million, part of the American Rescue Plan.

The relief will help more than 10,000 students get back to the classroom and recover from challenges the pandemic is bringing on. Educators say this relief will go a long way.

“To address some of the needed ventilation repairs and really flood our building with supports for them to get caught up and on track.” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of the Erie School District.

The district will receive $70 million from the American Rescue Plan, part of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package approved by Congress on Wednesday. Polito says the funding will be used on projects that support student education and building improvements.

“We’re taking a close look at what kind of supports can be added during the regular school day in the buildings to help support our students with their needs.” Polito said.

The district is surveying families about what type of extended learning programs they would be interested in. Options could include summer school, after school tutoring, and Saturday school during the academic year.

Erie School Board president Tyler Titus says the funding will also help with students’ learning gaps.

“Students were falling behind and it’s hard. Now, this is going to give us more opportunities for tutoring and more opportunities for smaller classrooms.” Titus said.

Titus says the funding will also help with bringing support staff back to the classrooms.

The school board expects to allocate funding to different areas throughout the district.

Students are also expected to have a hybrid plan of in-person and remote learning beginning on April 7th.