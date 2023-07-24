It’s the new elementary school to be built in the Erie School District over the past 30 years.

The Erie School District electing in February to move forward with approving a plan to construct a new Edison Elementary School.

Edison Elementary School has had a growing list of needs for years. The Erie School District said the roof needs repairs, an HVAC system is 40 years old and outdated and other systems simply don’t work.

On top of that, the population of students in the area has been on the rise.

“It’s not really conducive to a learning environment anymore. We also have an additional need on this side of the city. Diehl Elementary, one of our other elementary schools, is packed. So what we’re going to be able to do with this building is to make it a little bigger and relieve some of that and remove some of those borders so that some of those Diehl students can attend down at the new building here,” said Brian Polito, superintendent for the Erie School District.

The district is prepared to spend a maximum of $39.3 million for a new facility.

The new school is being built on the same property as the current Edison Elementary but with its entrance along East 7th Street.

The new Edison Elementary will be a two-story structure housing grades k through five, feature improved security, support several new educational spaces, and provide handicap accessibility.

Diane Sutton, the principal of Edison Elementary School, said they’ve needed a change for some time and her students truly deserve the best.

Students have had to use the same room for several different purposes, and storage has been another key concern for staff members.

“We’ve got spaces here that are cramped, even closet spaces in some cases, so all of that will be taken care of. The children will have all of the spaces that they should. The teachers will have all of the spaces that they should and not be sharing storage space with their learning,” said Sutton.

After construction is complete, Edison Elementary will be demolished to make space for parking.

Sutton said this has been in the district’s plans for a long time now and added that families that will benefit from the new learning space are thrilled to see developments.