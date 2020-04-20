Erie School Districts adjusting to online classes

Erie School District students have made it through their first day of mandatory online classes.

With students now moving towards a cyber education, one local teacher explained that there is something educators should consider.

“A kid may only be able to work on school work when a parent comes home from work and there’s other emotional fears going on right now for some of those families. So we just try to be supportive and understanding of those families and loving of every different scenario that could be going on at home,” said Scott Hutchison, Teacher at General McLane School District.

Erie School District began online courses on Monday. The school district explained that when logging into Google Classrooms students will find the assignments from their teacher.

This is all accessible through a code the students can find in their email or online on the districts website.

“This is a change, but we are committed to making sure that even though we are not in our school building right now that we are still delivering a quality education to every single one of our students,” said Erica Erwin from the Erie School District.

Some teachers included a message of hope with the new online assignments.

“I am here for you, so please reach out and if we need to have a phone conversation or live video conference with each other even if you just need to talk face to face we are here for you,” said Hutchison.

The teachers also offered some advice to help families get through this time.

“It’s not by any means perfect and just do your best and if you’re a parent, give your kids love first and foremost and I would say that’s number one and that’s what I always tell my students families that their happiness is first right now. So just make sure you’re spending time and the education will come and that will come with the happiness,” said Jess Hutchison, Teacher at General McLane School District.