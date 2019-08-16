Erie School District’s Board of Directors to hold Special Session regarding outsourcing Custodial Services

Erie’s Public Schools announced that the Board of Directors of the Erie School District will meet in a Special Session on Monday, August 19, 2019.

Erie’s Public Schools stated in a news released that purpose of the meeting will be to “reconsider a resolution to direct the Superintendent to develop and issue a request for proposals to solicit bids to outsource Custodial Services and Custodial Supervision Services in accordance with the mandatory requirements of the Financial Improvement Plan and for general business purposes.”

The Special Session will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Dr. James E. Barker Leadership Center located at 148 West 21 Street, Erie, Pa.

You can find more information on the Erie’s Public Schools website.