Erie School District’s decision to move online for start of school year impacting after school programs

The Erie School District decision to go strictly online for the start of the year is going to have an impact on after school programs.

For the Booker T. Washington Center, they are still planning to hold an after school program.

It will run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and possibly 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

A meal will be provided for the kids during the program.

“It is very important to get out of your own comfort zone and come here and get some work done. Sitting at home all the time in front of the computer and getting things like that, you just need to break up the monotony. So, we will be here and do what we need to do as a community.” said Shantel Hilliard, Executive Director of the Booker T. Washington Center.

All students will have to wear a mask and have their temperature taken when taking part in the after school program.