Erie School District’s first day of school underway

The Erie School District kicked off their first day of school today.

Erie Public Schools are the last in the area to return to classes. The administration said too many kids miss school when classes are held before Labor Day.

The hope is attendance will be higher and more of the kids can get off to a good start to the new year. There are just under 12,000 students expected in Erie classrooms this year.

Changes are big this year for the district—from new Math and English curriculum, to building renovations— this is the first phase of the districts $81 million facilities improvement plan.

The kids were greeted with a red carpet roll out, music, and give-a-ways on their first day back with more than 200 volunteers that helped out from Edison, Harding, McKinley, and Pfeiffer-Burleigh.

Watch Samiar Nefzi LIVE from Harding Elementary on Erie School District’s first day of school.