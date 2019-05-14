Erie school financial plan approved by state

The Erie School District’s state-mandated financial recovery plan has been approved by the state.
The district’s state-appointed financial administrator, Charles Zogby, has been working on the five-year improvement plan for more than a year.
State Secretary of Education Pedro Riversa will present the final version of the plan to the School Board at a public meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the library at Erie High School, 3325 Cherry St.
Tuesday, the school district released Rivera’s letter of approval sent to Zogby. What remains unclear is how closely the Erie School Board will follow the plan when drafting the 2019-2020 school district budget.
Dear Mr. Zogby:
I am in receipt of the resubmitted proposed Financial Imp rovement Plan (the ” Plan“) you, as Financial Adminis tr a tor for the Erie Public Schools (the ” District “), subm jtted by
co rrespondence dated May 1, 2019. Pursuant to section 695–A of the Public School Code (“School Code“), 24 P.S. § 6–695-A, a financial imp rovement plan must include the following:
- Performance goals, benchmarks and timetables to improve the financial performance and ensure fiscal solvency of the district;
- Cash flow analysis;
- Projections of revenues and expenditures for the current year and next five years, both ass uming the continuation of prese nt operations and as imp acted by meas ures included in the plan;
- Annual training for members of the board of school director s, to include no less than 10 hours in school finance and policy provided by a Statewide organization specia lizing in schoo l finance and administration and approved by the financial adminis trator; and
- Facility maintenance and improvement.
Additionally, section 695 –A charges a financial administrator with reviewing existing district policy and procedures to consider whether the financia l p lan should include changes to be made to existing policy and procedures regarding:
- Accounting and automation procedures;
- Permanent staffing leve ls;
- Performance goals that administ rative staff must meet for contract renewal;
- Changes in school dist rict polic y;
- Sa le, lease, convey ance, assignment, or disposit ion of school district assets;
- Conso lidation of existing school build ings, existing noninstructional programs or other school district service s; a nd
- Greater use of interm ediate unit progran1s.
The resubmitted Plan meets the aforementioned requirements and includes performance goals, benchmarks, and corresponding timetables . The Plan fmiher addresses all the po ints set forth in my March 18, 2019 letter disapprov ing the initial Finan cial I mprovement Plan Accordingl y, in accordance with section 695–A(e) of the School Code, 24 P.S. § 6–695–A(e), I hereby app rove the Financial Imp rovement Plan submi tted on May 1, 2019.
I want to thank you for your prompt response to the concerns raised in my March 18, 2019 disapproval lett e r. I appreciate the time and effort that have been spe nt in developing the Plan, as well as the fllliher time and effort that will be required to ass is t in implementation of the Pla n.
I look forward to presenting the Plan with you to the District‘ s board of school director s and community mem bers on May 16, 2019.