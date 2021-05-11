Erie School Superintendent Brian Polito discusses the district’s three percent tax hike

Erie School Superintendent Brian Polito is talking about the district’s three percent tax hike.

According to Polito, there is a reason it is needed despite millions of dollars in COVID recovery funds.

Polito agreed to speak with us by Zoom conference while explaining that those federal COVID dollars have been used in three years. This means they won’t help the district pay off long term debt.

Polito also said that the district is taking advantage of the financial managers who say that smaller tax increases is the best path to long term security.

“With these tax increases, and that’s why we work with our state appointed consultants, Public Finance Management to do long term financial protection. With the 3% tax increase right now, that allows us to balance our budget in the long term,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of Erie School District.

Polito said that the federal stimulus money may be used to increase programs for after school and summer school, and to reduce class sizes to 20 students in Elementary schools over the next three years.