Erie Seawolves add three movies to UPMC Park movie nights

The Erie Seawolves today announced that they will be adding three dates to it’s outdoor UPMC Movie Night Series.

On Saturday, September 26, The Sandlot (PG) will be shown on UPMC Park’s state-of-the-art, high definition videoboard.

The animated feature Monsters, Inc. (G) will be the featured presentation on Saturday, October 3.

The 1980s classic Ghostbusters (PG) will round out the series on Saturday, October 10.

For all three movies, UPMC Park gates will open at 6 p.m. with showtime set for 7 p.m.

Movie Night admission is $5 per ticket (plus a $1.50 per ticket online ordering fee).

Children ages three and younger receive free admission and do not need a ticket.

To ensure there is ample space for social distancing, capacity will be limited to 250 attendees.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at SeaWolves.com only and cannot be purchased at the UPMC Park ticket office due to renovations.

Previous Movie Nights have sold out, so early purchase is strongly recommended.

Masks are required for entry into UPMC Park and must be worn in shared spaces including restrooms and concession lines.

Due to high audio levels in the seating bowl, field seating is strongly recommended for the best viewing experience. Blankets and lawn chairs are permitted and encouraged.

SeaWolves blankets and masks will be available for purchase at UPMC Park on the night of the event. All parties in attendance must maintain a minimum six feet distance from other seated patrons.

Tents, rolling carts and bug spray are not permitted on the playing field.

Outside food and beverages are not permitted. Restrooms and concessions fare, including popcorn, candy, Smith’s hot dogs, and bottled Pepsi beverages, will be available on each Movie Night.