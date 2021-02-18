Erie SeaWolves announce 2021 game dates; season to begin in May

Erie SeaWolves baseball will return this spring. This news is a real home run for local bars and restaurants that see folks stop by before and after home games.

On Thursday, Major League Baseball released the schedule for all 120 affiliated minor league teams. The first home game for the SeaWolves is set for May 11th.

“I tell you what is exciting, I have been in Minor League Baseball for over 20 years and I always have known when my next game is going to be, except for the last year.” said Greg Coleman, President of the Erie SeaWolves.

Coleman said all the planning and coordinating can start now, which includes selling tickets.

“We have not been able to do that for the last few months cause we did not know how many games we were going to play and when we were going to start, where we were going to. That is a challenge.” Coleman said.

Coleman said as of right now, they don’t know how many people will be allowed in the stadium. There is the possibility of more demand than supply at the ball park.

“We are going to have to block out certain seats in order to be able to provide a buffer around the dugouts and provide physical distancing from the other fans at the ball park. It’s going to be a very interesting year.” Coleman said.

When the SeaWolves are playing at home, many people stop at bars by the field before and after the games.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” said AJ Hanson, a bartender at Plymouth Tavern. “Just the business draw that we are going to have before the games and after the games, it is guaranteed business for us, which is something that is needed now.”

Coleman says right now there are no game times, just dates and opponents. Major League Baseball will have to approve them in the next couple of weeks.

The season will be a little shorter than normal. They usually play 138 games, but will play 120 for this year.