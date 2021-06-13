Erie Seawolves announce Family Movie Night and Father’s Day Brunch at UPMC Park

The Erie Seawolves have announced two upcoming events at UPMC Park including the return of the popular Family Movie Night series.

The first Family Movie Night is set for Saturday June 26th and will feature the hit movie Shrek. This movie will be shown on the high definition video board at the park.

Cost of admission for each Family Movie Night is five dollars per person and ages three and younger receive free admission.

Click here to purchase your tickets fore for this series.

All Family Movie Night tickets are general admission with seating available in the 100-level at UPMC Park and in the outfield grass.

Please note that the audio levels will be very loud in the seating bowl, so field seating is strongly advised.

Blankets and lawn chairs are permitted and recommended. Tents, rolling carts and bug spray are not permitted on the playing field. Insect repellent may be worn if applied before entering the playing field.

Outside food and beverages are not permitted. A limited concessions menu, including alcoholic beverages, will be available at the Grub & Grog concession stand located on the first base side.

On Sunday, June 20, the SeaWolves will host a special Father’s Day Brunch in the new UPMC Park Stadium Club.

For$45 per person, Dad and everyone in his party will enjoy a seat to the SeaWolves game (select either balcony or table seating) and a 90-minute brunch meal starting when the club opens at 12:30 PM.

Each father at the brunch will get an official baseball signed by a SeaWolves player.

All fans can bring their ball and glove and play catch on the field after the SeaWolves take on the Altoona Curve at 1:35 PM.

The 90-minute brunch buffet features blueberry-filled pancakes with maple syrup, bacon, sausage, tater tots, fresh fruit, Caesar salad with chicken, Smith’s Italian Sausages with sauteed peppers and onions, orange juice, cranberry juice and Pepsi fountain soft drinks.

Additional menu items including beer, wine and spirits may also be purchased from the Stadium Club game day menu.

Limited tickets are available for the Father’s Day Brunch and can be purchased here or at the UPMC Park ticket office.