Erie Seawolves announce May single-game ticket sales available for online purchase starting April 19th

The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced today that individual tickets for May games only, will go on sale on Monday, April 19 beginning at 12 p.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase online or by phone only at SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300. To limit touch points, all tickets will be delivered via text message or print-at-home unless other arrangements are made by phone.

Tickets will be sold in pods ranging from one to six tickets, and pods sizes are subject to availability by game date.

Per the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s current restrictions on outdoor venues, UPMC Park will be limited to 50% capacity with seating subject to six feet distancing measures.

Additional distancing restrictions will apply near the dugouts and bullpens. Fewer than 500 seating bowl tickets will be available for individual purchase for most games unless public health measures change.

The SeaWolves will host the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians) Tuesday, May 11th-Sunday, May 16th and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) from Tuesday, May 18th-Sunday, May 23rd.

Game time is 6:05 PM on Monday-Friday, 4:05 PM on Saturdays, and 1:35 PM on Sundays.

Game day prices on tickets are $18 for Lower Box Seats and $15 for Upper Box Seats.

Tickets purchased online or any time in advance of the game date will be $15 for Lower Box Seats and $12 for Upper Box Seats plus any applicable online ordering fees. Prices include all applicable admission taxes.

Per restrictions set by Major League Baseball and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, all fans (ages 2+) must wear a mask over their mouth and nose at all times, including while seated, unless they are actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat.

To limit crowding upon entry, bags will not be permitted except for medical bags, manufactured diaper bags for infants or toddlers, and small bags up to 4.5” x 6.5” in size.

Additional information about the 2021 season can be found at https://www.milb.com/erie/tickets/2021seasonfaq/.

Captain’s Club season ticket memberships and hospitality options are also currently available.

Details are available at seawolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300.

In-person sales at the UPMC Park ticket office will begin on Monday, April 26 at 10 AM.

Preseason ticket office hours will be Monday-Friday from 10 AM-5 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM-2 PM. The on-sale date for June-September games at UPMC Park will be announced at a later date.