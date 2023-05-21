(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie SeaWolves have announced the details for their 2023 Summer Kickoff Weekend including ticket giveaways to concerts for artists including Taylor Swift as well as other experiences.

Starting this Friday, May 26 at UPMC Park, the SeaWolves are kicking off summer with a rematch of the 2022 Easter League Championship Series against the Somerset Patriots on Friday and Saturday.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for both games with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m. and fans will be able to win tickets to concerts and experiences ranging from the Pro Football Hall of Fame to a Taylor Swift concert. Fireworks will also follow each game.

Friday, May 26 giveaways include:

Two tickets to Snoop Dog and Wiz Khalifa (The Pavilion at Star Lake on July 18)

Two tickets to Godsmack with Staind (The Pavilion at Star Lake on August 5)

Two tickets to Phish (The Pavilion at Star Lake on July 22)

Five two-packs of tickets to the National Baseball Hall of Fame

Five two-packs of tickets to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Saturday, May 27 giveaways include:

Two tickets to Taylor Swift (Acrisure Stadium on June 17)

Two tickets to Jonas Brothers (PPG Paints Arena on September 25)

Two tickets to The Offspring with Simple Plan and Sum 41 (Pavilion at Star Lake on September 1)

Five two-packs of tickets to the National Baseball Hall of Fame

Five two-packs of tickets to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Summer Kickoff games are part of a six-game series for the SeaWolves that kicks off Tuesday, May 23 at UPMC Park.

Tickets are available at the park box office Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. or on the SeaWolves website.