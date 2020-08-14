Erie SeaWolves announce three night movie series at UPMC Park

It may not be take me out to the ball game, but at least it will get you into the ball park.

Yoselin Person was live at the park to tell us the plans.

Along with the construction that will be happening, there will be some exciting things to do here at the park. The Erie SeaWolves announced a three night movie series in August for UPMC Park.

The Saturday night events will start with How to Train your Dragon on August 15th, A League of their Own on August 22nd and Jurassic Park on August 29th.

Only 225 tickets will be sold for each event and masks must be worn for entry to comply with state guidelines.

Along with the movies, there will be a lot to see at the newly renovated park.

“There’s a lot of work still being done in the right and left field corners for the new stadium club team store, and also the party deck. Those will be a lot closer to being finished by the time we get to the end of the movie night series. They’re gonna look up and see some pretty cool things that are done or just about done at UPMC Park,” said Greg Coleman, president, Erie SeaWolves.

All three movies will start at 8 p.m. with gates opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5. Children three and under are free.