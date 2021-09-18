Erie Seawolves announce Wonders Night raises $25,500 in donations

The Erie Seawolves announced on Friday that the Wonders Night at UPMC Park raised the highest charitable amount ever in Seawolves history.

This event was held on September 4th and marked the 25th anniversary of the movie “That Thing You Do” by reuniting The Wonders.

Three of the four actors who made up the fictional band from Erie attended the event. The event raised $25,500 for the charity “Noticability” a non-profit dedicated to helping students with dyslexia identify their unique strengths and build self-esteem.

The money raised came from an exclusive VIP session with The Wonders, an autograph session with The Wonders, and an on-field jersey and memorabilia auction.

