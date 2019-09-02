Erie SeaWolves catcher dies from skateboard injuries

The Erie SeaWolves and parent team Detroit Tigers are both reporting that Erie SeaWolves catcher Chance Numata has died from head injuries sustained in a skateboarding accident.

In a statement from the family, the 27-year old switch hitting catcher is being remembered as having been blessed with a 10-year professional career with the Phillies, Yankees and Tigers organizations.

The family adding that Chace has a smile that was “contagious, unrelenting and never-ending with a personality that could light up any environment.”

The Tigers’ statement went on to say the organization is “deeply saddened.” The SeaWolves statement described the team as “heart broken.”

Sports Director Jay Pushkar will have more reaction on the broadcasts of Action News 24 and Fox 66