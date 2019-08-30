Erie Seawolves Catcher injured in skateboarding accident

Erie Police continue to investigate what led to an accident involving a skateboarder that left the victim in serious condition.

Erie Seawolves Catcher 27-year-old Chace Numata was injured after an early morning skateboarding accident.

Erie Police and Emergycare responded to the scene of what was originally thought to have been a pedestrian struck, however, after reviewing video from the area it was determined Numata fell off his skateboard. There were no vehicles in the immediate area during that time.

When Police arrived on scene, they reportedly found Numata unresponsive on East 4th Street between French Street and State Street.

Numata was taken to the hospital with a serious head injury. No word yet on his current condition.