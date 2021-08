Movie night is back at the ballpark.

The Seawolves are hosting another family movie night at the ball park on Saturday August 28th.

The movie will be the classic “Princess Bride.” The movie will be shown on the ballpark’s video board.

Admission to this movie is five dollars a person and ages three and younger are free.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. and showtime is set for 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the UPMC Park ticket office.

