The Erie SeaWolves have the opportunity to make history Tuesday night. The Howlers could clinch the Eastern League Championship in front of a home crowd.

The first pitch for game two of the Eastern League Championship Series went out at 6:35 p.m.

For Erie’s minor league baseball team, it’s the closest to the World Series that we’ll get, and players are hoping to make the most of it.

According to Greg Gania, the assistant general manager, the team’s players have had quite the chip on their shoulder this year after a disappointing finish last year.

“The number one thing you hear from the guys who were holdovers from last year’s team was unfinished business. That was the approach they took going into the playoffs this year. They got thumped last year in the championship series. They got no hit. They lost I think it was 15 to nothing, the final score for the final game of the year. It left a bad taste in a lot of guys’ mouths, including Gabe Alvarez, the manager,” said Gania.



Tickets are still available for Tuesday’s game, and merchandise will be available at their team store.