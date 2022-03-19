The 2022 Erie Seawolves season officially kicked off on March 19. as fans were able to purchase their tickets in-person.

Fans lined up at the UPMC Park box office to purchase general admission tickets as Seawolves captain members and paw pack holders made their way to the UPMC Park Stadium Club to receive their first game day Smith’s hotdogs.

The Erie Seawolves staff have experienced an uptick in sponsorships and ticket sales as COVID mandates are beginning to wind down.

Staff of the Erie Seawolves witnessed excitement among the fans at the stadium as opening day is around the corner.

“Finally we’re on the other side of COVID and people are more comfortable going to events and spending that entertainment dollar that they weren’t spending the last couple of years with so much uncertainty,” said Greg Gania, Assistant General Manager of Erie Seawolves.

The staff recalls the last few weeks before the first game to be stressful, but ensures that they will be ready come April 8.