Erie Seawolves hold first Bark at the Park of the season

The howls could be heard loud and clear in downtown Erie tonight at the Erie Seawolves game.

Bark at the Park returned to UPMC Park this year.

This is the event where fans can bring along their well behaved and leashed dogs to the baseball game.

The president of the Erie Seawolves said that it’s a great feeling to see people bring their four legged friends out for a night of baseball.

“So when you couldn’t do it for a year plus, it’s really a part of life that’s missing a little bit. For us and for them, I think this is a part of getting back to normal just a little bit,” said Greg Coleman, President of the Erie Seawolves.

The next Bark at the Park is scheduled for July 28th.