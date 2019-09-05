Erie SeaWolves holding auction to raise money for family of Chace Numata

In an effort to raise money for the family of Chace Numata, the Erie SeaWolves are holding a jersey and memorabilia auction.

The 27-year old passed away on Monday after suffering injuries from a skateboarding accident last Friday. To help Numata’s family, fans can bid on game worn, signed or unsigned 25 season commemorative blue jersey on top Detroit Tigers prospects.

To bid, you have to download the “Live Source” app or visit livesourceapp.com and the auction will conclude on Saturday at 9:00pm.

“Obviously, there’s all kinds of different cost involved,” said Greg Gania, assistant general manager and communications at Erie SeaWolves. “Basically, between this and the GoFundMe that the players set up, it’s just really any small gesture that we can do to help them during this difficult time.”

For fans and members of the Erie and baseball communities that would like to send cards and condolences, they may do so at the Erie SeaWolves home office.