The first of three hiring events for the Erie Seawolves game day crew took place on Feb. 26.

During this event, the Seawolves staff held interviews to find prospective members of their game day crew.

The Erie Seawolves are gearing up for the 2022 season beginning with hiring new members for game days.

The Seawolves are looking to fill multiple positions for food and beverage including bartenders, servers, and concession stand. The Seawolves are also hiring other positions as well including game day operations, media, merchandise, tickets, and marketing.

The team is seeking outgoing and enthusiastic individuals that can provide a smile with great customer service.

The staff considers having enough employees for stadium operations essential to a great game day experience.

“A lot of it is being properly staffed, having the right number of people here. On some of the bigger games that we have like fireworks night, or around July 3rd holiday, that type of thing I would need about 100 to 110 employees working, and I’m stretched right now to be able to get 60,” said Jeff Burgess, Director of Food and Beverage at Erie Seawolves.

The next hiring event for the Seawolves will take place on Wednesday Mar. 9. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the UPMC Park Stadium Club.