Erie Seawolves host movie night at UPMC Park

Hundreds of people made their way to UPMC Park on Saturday night. This was not for a ball game however, but a movie.

The Erie Seawolves hosted their first of three movie nights over at UPMC Park. On Saturday night the movie featured was “How to Train Your Dragon.”

There was plenty of room for social distancing within the ball park. The ball park also required masks for this event.

The team president said that nearly 200 people were at the park on Saturday night.

“As the next couple of dates go on and people get more familiar with it, we know it’s going to get to capacity. Capacity for the facility is 250 people per the state. We wanna make sure we honor that and are being respectful with everyone social distancing. We were very happy with the first event and if things go successful, we may be able to add additional dates as well,” said Greg Coleman, Team President of the Erie Seawolves.

The other two movies that will be shown at the ball park include ” A League of Their Own” on August 22nd, and “Jurassic Park” on August 29th.