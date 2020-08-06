Erie Seawolves host movie nights at the ball park

It may not be take me out to the ball game, but at least it will get you into the ball park.

The Erie Seawolves announced a three night movie series in August at UPMC Park.

The Saturday night events will start with “How to Train Your Dragon” on August 15th, followed by “A League of Their Own” on August 22nd, and “Jurassic Park” on the 29th.

Only 225 tickets will be sold for each event and masks must be worn for entry to comply with state guidelines.

Along with the movies, there will be a lot to see at the newly renovated park.

“There’s a lot of work still being done in the right and left field corners for the stadium club team store and also the party deck. Those will be a lot closer to being done by the time we get to the end of the movie nights. They’re gonna look up and see some pretty cool things at near or almost done,” said Greg Coleman, President of the Erie Seawolves.

All three movies will start at 8 p.m. with the gates opening at 7 p.m.

Tickets are five dollars each with a $1.50 online ordering fee.

Children three and under are free. Smith’s hot dogs and Pepsi will be available at the show.