Erie SeaWolves issue statement following Minor League Baseball’s delay of start to 2020 season

The Erie SeaWolves issued a statement this evening following Minor League Baseball’s decision to delay the start of the 2020 Championship season due to the concern of COVID-19.

The full statement reads:

“In accordance with Minor League Baseball’s announcement regarding the upcoming season, the Erie SeaWolves season, originally scheduled to begin on April 9th at Altoona, has been delayed. It is unclear if that delay will impact Opening Night, presented by Plyler Entry Systems, on Thursday, April 16 at UPMC Park.”

We have been closely monitoring the situation regarding the current coronavirus outbreak and the SeaWolves will be following any guidelines as set forth by Minor League Baseball. The situation continues to be fluid, however, the safety of our fans, players and employees remains our top priority as we prepare for the 2020 season. We will continue to inform fans and team partners as more information becomes available.”