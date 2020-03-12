1  of  7
Breaking News
Diocese of Erie says mass is optional as COVID-19 concerns continue Erie Philharmonic postponing March 21st performance of ‘Rodgers and Hammerstein in Concert’ due to coronavirus concerns Erie Playhouse cancelling upcoming weekend premiere of ‘Something Rotten!’ due to coronavirus concerns 14th Annual Erie Micro Brew Festival postponed over coronavirus concerns 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland postponed PIAA basketball and AA boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving championships suspended for minimum of two weeks Erie County Health Department to hold news conference on status of coronavirus in Erie County

Erie SeaWolves issue statement following Minor League Baseball’s delay of start to 2020 season

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Erie Seawolves Logo 690x360 2014_4861063741930554819

The Erie SeaWolves issued a statement this evening following Minor League Baseball’s decision to delay the start of the 2020 Championship season due to the concern of COVID-19.

The full statement reads:

“In accordance with Minor League Baseball’s announcement regarding the upcoming season, the Erie SeaWolves season, originally scheduled to begin on April 9th at Altoona, has been delayed. It is unclear if that delay will impact Opening Night, presented by Plyler Entry Systems, on Thursday, April 16 at UPMC Park.”

We have been closely monitoring the situation regarding the current coronavirus outbreak and the SeaWolves will be following any guidelines as set forth by Minor League Baseball. The situation continues to be fluid, however, the safety of our fans, players and employees remains our top priority as we prepare for the 2020 season. We will continue to inform fans and team partners as more information becomes available.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar