Are you looking for a fun job this summer? The Erie Seawolves may just have what you are looking for.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, the Seawolves held the first of three hiring events.

During these hiring events, the Seawolves are looking to fill multiple positions for their gameday crew.

These positions include bartenders, servers, media positions, and tickets.

A specific qualification they are looking for is someone with an outgoing and enthusiastic personality who can provide great customer service.

“A lot of it is about being properly staffed and having the right number of people here. On some of the bigger games that we have like fireworks night, or around July 3rd holiday that type of thing, I would need about 100 to 110 employees working, and I’m stretched right now to be able to get 60,” said Jeff Burgess, Director of Food and Beverage at the Erie Seawolves.

The next hiring event for the Seawolves will take place March 9th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the UPMC Park Stadium Club.