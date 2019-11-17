Erie SeaWolves one of 42 teams that could lose affiliation with MLB

The future of the National Pastime in Erie could be in jeopardy by 2021.
According to a report from the New York Times, 42 Minor League Baseball teams could be cut, including the Erie SeaWolves.
This report comes after a re-organization proposal from Major League Baseball to “Make the Minor Leagues more efficient.”
If the proposal were to go through, the SeaWolves could be presented with a chance to join an independent league known as the “Dream League.”
This news comes as UPMC Park is currently undergoing millions of dollars in renovations