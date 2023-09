ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Erie SeaWolves finished up their home series with the Altoona Curve on Sunday.

Adam Wolf started on the mound for Erie. He threw for three innings and had four strikeouts.

Danny Serretti hit his first homer and Erie’s first grand slam of the season in the bottom of the first inning.

It put Erie up 6-0.

Luis Santana also rushed a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning.

The SeaWolves brought their bats today.

Erie is up 9-0 over Altoona as we head into the 3rd. @JET24Sports @erie_seawolves pic.twitter.com/R4mRc8422Y — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) September 3, 2023

The Erie SeaWolves beat the Altoona Curve 13-5 and win the six-game series, 4-2.