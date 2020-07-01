Erie SeaWolves react to season cancellation

Another major entertainment attraction has become a victim to COVID-19. Minor league baseball announcing this afternoon the cancellation of its 2020 season.

It may have been expected, but it’s still devastating news for the minor league teams including the Erie SeaWolves.

Even some restaurants and fans we spoke to tell us it’s another loss the city has to face economically.

“I’m disappointed because it’s a big Erie attraction and they just redid some of the stadium,” said Rachel Daum, an Erie resident.

It was an expected decision for many, even for Greg Gania, the assistant general manager of the Erie SeaWolves.

“It wasn’t completely unanticipated, obviously it stings when the news is official, but we’ve been preparing for this day and no we have to turn the page and get ready for the 20-21 season. ” said Gania.

Gania said UPMC Park was set to reopen with it’s new amenities for guests including a beer garden and new ticket booths.

Some Erie residents believe this is another major economic impact that the city is going to have to overcome during the summer months.

“The fact that we don’t have the buck night. the businesses around here are going to be losing a lot of money, said” Jazzmere Nelson, an Erie resident.

Just blocks from the ball park, Debbie Mancini, the manager of the The Plymouth Tavern said it’s devastating for restaurants that attract locals fans.

“A lot of our customers go to those games so i’m sure they’re going to be very disappointed. but i try to believe in the benefit of change and we’ll get through it,” said Mancini.

A spokesperson for the SeaWolves said refunds will be made upon request for those who already bought tickets for games or fans have the choice to rollover their tickets to 20-21.