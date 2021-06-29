Erie Seawolves recognize healthcare heroes holding Heroes Night at the ballpark

The boys of summer showed their appreciation for healthcare workers on and off the field tonight.

The Erie Seawolves held a healthcare heroes night to recognize the selfless job done by those in healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team wore special jerseys with the names of 40 UPMC workers on their backs.

One nurse spoke to us about what this means to them.

“Community was a huge park during COVID. I mean we saw a lot of support from everybody even during when it was happening we received letters, cards, and people were sending food. It’s just cool to get to intertwine with the community and get to celebrate finally and actually get to interact with the rest of the community,” said Leah Curtis, Registered Nurse at UPMC Hamot.

On July 1st, UPMC workers will also be treated to a picnic lunch at the front lawn of the ballpark.

