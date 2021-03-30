Erie Seawolves seeking housing accommodations for players this season

Erie Seawolves season is coming up and the players know that they have a place to play, but will they have a place to stay?

Some COVID restriction are making it harder to finding living accommodations.

We went to UPMC Park for more on the teams housing status.

While members of the community are excited about the Seawolves staying here in Erie, it’s a difficult time for finding housing.

Seawolves are here to stay in Erie, but where they’ll stay is still up in the air. Roughly 30 players are seeking accommodations for the 2021 season.

“They come in and they get here a couple of days before the season starts and they have really a three day window to get an appointment, get their affairs in order, and then we hit the road to go play ball games. So it’s a tight time frame,” said Greg Gania, Assistant General Manager for the Erie Seawolves.

Gania said that the players are looking to find housing to sign short term leases to last the season starting on May 1st and ending on September 30th.

These housing options must be located within 20 minutes of Downtown Erie.

“You can’t have a player comer into town and living with a family that’s not normally in their normal household. So that has created another level of challenges because of the pandemic,” said Gania.

One relator said that currently there are some uncertainties in the Erie housing market. This raises the question as to where will the Seawolves players stay?

“Some people don’t want to do something short term because they don’t think it’s beneficial to them, but hey the Seawolves are coming back and that’s a positive. So if anyone can help out we’d love to help you call the office and help us out anyway you can,” said Scott Barnes, Relator at Coldwell Banker Select.

If you know of any available properties in the downtown area contact staff at the ball park. The phone number is 814-456-1300.