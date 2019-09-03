Erie SeaWolves Starting Catcher Chace Numata dies following skateboarding accident

Sad news this morning as SeaWolves Starting Catcher Chace Numata has died.

The 27-year-old from Hawaii was found unresponsive along East 4th Street between French and State Streets in the early morning hours of August 30th. He had been hospitalized since that accident.

It’s a tragic loss for Erie and the SeaWolves as it has now been confirmed that SeaWolves Catcher Chace Numata has died.

The teams President Greg Coleman said its been a very tough day. “Just trying to figure it out, kind of blank stares. There’s just no playbook for this type of thing. I think they’ve had a little chance to process it. It’s a sad day. We miss Chace a lot,” said SeaWolves President Greg Coleman.

After reviewing surveillance video from the area, Erie Police determined Numata apparently hit an obstacle in the road before falling and striking his head.

Numata’s family describe him as having a contagious personality. Tributes for the 27-year-old have been pouring in on social media.

A statement from the family, in part, said the following, “It didn’t matter if you were a professional athlete or young child. He made sure to make everyone feel comfortable and welcomed.”

Our hearts are broken with the passing of #Tigers #MiLB & @erie_seawolves catcher Chace Numata today. Chace touched so many lives with his selflessness, laugh/smile and great heart. Prayers with his family, his GF Gabbi and agent Matt Gaeta. #ForNumi



📷 : @StevenKiebach11 pic.twitter.com/65xZmCQVkj — 27 Outs Baseball (@27_OutsBaseball) September 3, 2019

Coleman described Chace as a hall of fame guy. “He would light up a room when he would walk into it. He was one of the first players I met on this years team. We sat down at the first night at a season ticket event and we talked for 20 minutes, it was like we were old friends,” said SeaWolves President Coleman.

The players received the terrible news on the last day of the Erie SeaWolves season.

A Go Fund Me page has raised over $38,000 for Numata. Funds collected will help Numata’s family pay for travel expenses and hospital bills.