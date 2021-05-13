Erie SeaWolves team up with UPMC Hamot to host Friday COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Erie SeaWolves have teamed up with UPMC Hamot to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic during Friday’s game at UPMC Park against the Akron RubberDucks, according to a news release on Thursday afternoon.

Ticket holders can receive a Pfizer vaccine between 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Celebration Cove picnic area. The area is located inside the main gate entry of UPMC Park.

There is no appointment necessary and attendees must have a ticket to the game to enter.

Members of the Captain’s Club can enter UPMC Park Gate #2 at 4:30 p.m. and the UPMC Park’s Main Entry Gate #1 will open at 4:45 p.m.

Every person who receives the Pfizer vaccine at Friday’s game will receive a voucher for a free Smith’s hot dog, chips and drink, which is redeemable at any SeaWolves home game this month.

Greg Coleman, Team President of the Erie SeaWolves, says he is thrilled to partner with UPMC Hamot to help get Erie County vaccinated.

“It’s been wonderful to welcome fans back to UPMC Park, and we’re thankful to all the healthcare heroes for making it possible.”