Erie SeaWolves to hold victory parade to honor team accomplishments

The Erie SeaWolves will hold a one-car victory parade on Friday, December 10th to honor the recent award winning accomplishments for the team.

According to a news release from the Erie SeaWolves, the parade is weather permitting.

The one-car parade will begin at the entrance plaza at UPMC Park and proceed west on 9th Street. Some of the featured streets on the route through downtown with be French St, State Street, Peach St, and Perry Square.

According to the SeaWolves, the parade will begin around 3:00 p.m. on Friday and there has been no timetable set for the length. Music for this parade will include the run-scoring song from the SeaWolves, the title track from That Thing You Do! and other favorites at the ballpark.

Earlier in the week at the Baseball Winter Meetings, SeaWolves Team President Greg Coleman was named Minor League Baseball Executive of the Year. The team also won the 2021 Golden Bobblehead Award recognizing the Best Promotion or Event in Minor League Baseball for Wonders Night at UPMC Park.

The team also won the Golden Club Award, an honor given to the most creative Minor League Baseball team amongst the 2021 Golden Bobblehead Winners.

During this parade, C. Wolf will be standing out of the sunroof of a GMC Terrain holding two Golden Bobbleheads will team president Greg Coleman will sit in the front passenger seat showing off his Executive of the Year award.

Fans who would like to see these Golden Bobblehead Awards in person as well as take photographs can do by visiting the Erie SeaWolves team store on Saturday, December 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

That day is also slated as Signature Saturday. Any fan who makes a purchase of $50 more will receive a mystery autographed baseball. Some of these autographed baseballs include Detroit Tigers legends Alan Trammell, Lance Parrish and Jim Leyland as well as Erie SeaWolves stars such as Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene, Ryan Kreidler and many more.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists