The Erie Seawolves and UPMC have announced an extension of their naming rights partnership of UPMC Park until 2030.

The stadium was renamed UPMC Park in 2016. Since then the stadium has received over $20 million in renovations which transformed the stadium into a first-class Double-A facility for both Seawolves fans and players.

Some of those renovations include a new playing surface, expanded clubhouse and player development amenities, new scoreboards, year-round team store, updated suites, and new hospitality spaces.

As part of the partnership, UPMC, UPMC Health Plan, and UPMC Hamot brands will be prominently displayed inside the ballpark. The brands will be placed on the scoreboard, home plate backstop, and playing turf behind home plate.

The ballpark name will also continue to be featured in the team’s communications, marketing and promotional efforts.

“We are thrilled to continue this extremely successful partnership with UPMC, a leading name in healthcare, and believe this extension shows the continued investment of UPMC in the Erie market. A strong naming rights partner is one of the most critical aspects of operating a Minor League Baseball team. We are very proud to be associated with the premier Pennsylvania-based health care organization that offers great expertise in the health and well-being of professional athletes,” SeaWolves Owner and CEO Fernando Aguirre said.

“We are excited about continuing our partnership with the SeaWolves and doing our part to ensure Minor League Baseball has a presence in Erie for at least nine more years. Our relationship with the organization has been mutually beneficial as we work together to support the Erie community. The SeaWolves have been exceptional partners, including Greg Coleman and Fernando, and we look forward to working together for years to come,” said David Gibbons, market president, UPMC in Northwest Pa. and New York.

While this is UPMC’s first stadium naming rights deal in professional baseball, UPMC is no stranger to sports partnerships.